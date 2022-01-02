Ruined Conflict – God & Sinners Part 1 (Mini-Album – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Future-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: American project Ruined Conflict strikes back with six new songs. Xavier Morales is actually already busy achieving the second part of this work.

Content: Ruined Conflict brings what the fans expect; powerful and danceable Electro, which is clearly infused by Future-Pop reminiscences. The songs have been achieved with bleeping sequences and carrying melody lines, but I also noticed a naughtier touch featuring more aggressive bass lines, which even have something Martial driven. Both last songs are softer and more into an emotional style.

+ + + : I like the diversity of this work. It moves from the ‘traditional’ Ruined Conflict style, which I’ve always linked to good-old Future-Pop, to more harder cuts. “Cries Of The Fallen” is definitely one of the hardest cuts I’ve heard from this artist. If you prefer the ‘emotional’ side of the artist I can only recommend “Prayer” although this is not my favorite cut as I prefer the ‘danceable’ side of the artist. Last, but not least –and without again making comparisons with Ronan Harris, Xavier Morales remains a charismatic singer for this kind of music.

– – – : The work is totally enjoyable, but maybe missing an ‘absolute’ hit.

Conclusion: Ruined Conflict remains a guarantee for powerful Electro/Future-Pop music.

Best songs: “Breath Of Life”, “Cries Of The Fallen”, “God And Sinners”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/RuinedConflict

Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690