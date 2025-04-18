The Children’s Crusade covers Ministry’s ‘Deity’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Children’s Crusade has released a cover of Ministry’s song, “Deity”, alongside an alternative version of their own track “All You Take From Me”. “Deity” will soon also get a music video, to be released alter on.

You can download it here on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://thechildrenscrusadechi.bandcamp.com/album/deity">Deity by The Children's Crusade</a>

Below is the single on Spotify.

The Children’s Crusade is an electronic rock band based in Chicago, Illinois. In recording and studio settings The Children’s Crusade is a one man project led by Jason Schmal. In live settings the band is comprised of Cassie Tarakajian on guitar, Oscar Peck-Dorr on synths, Danny Schwartz on bass/synths, and Jason Schmal on guitar and vocals.

“Deity” is a track from Ministry’s 1986 album “Twitch” which saw the band’s transition from synthpop into darker, aggressive industrial territory. The album, produced by Adrian Sherwood introduced harsher electronics, mechanical rhythms, and politically tinged lyrical themes that would define Ministry’s later work.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)