RetCon – EP.01 (EP – Retcon)

Genre/Influences: IDM, EBM.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Jason Hollis is already active for a while. The American this year released this debut-EP featuring four songs.

Content: RetCon stands for sophisticated Electronics which is taking us back in time. The approach reminds me of Clock DVA but also to sound treatments of bands like Front 242 and Cabaret Voltaire. The vocals have been produced in a spooky way.

+ + + : I never heard of RetCon before but I can assure you it’s a name I’ll keep in mind. I’m fond of Hollis’ sound treatments creating a true intelligent Electronic format. Subtle bleeps and retro Electronics evoke to me famous pioneers in Electronic underground music. The ghost-like vocals are totally matching with the sound. All songs are worthy of examination but especially the opening track “New Days” and “First Light” are impressive and reveal the maturity and genius of the project.

– – – : I regret this is just an EP. I want to hear more from RetCon.

Conclusion: RetCon sounds to me like the Clock DVA of modern times.

Best songs: “New Day”, “First Light”, “Xcommunication”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.retcon.info/ www.facebook.com/endif