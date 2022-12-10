Laborant – Visions (Album – Laborant)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Minimal-Electro, Indie-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Laborant is a solo-project driven by Árvai Krisztián who’s known from his involvement with Black Nail Cabaret. “Visions” features seven songs with Hungarian guest singers.

Content: Árvai Krisztián is inspired by different influences while the singers also inject their very own touch and style. “Visions” is moving from Electro-Pop to pure Minimal- and even Experimental Electro to harder passages carried by EBM bass lines to Indie-Pop. Among the guest singers you for sure know Josef Stapel (Ultranoire) and Emke (Black Nail Cabaret).

+ + + : The album sounds a bit like a compilation but it’s a fascinating and diversified achievement. There’s a true harmony and even symbiosis between the musician and his singers. Árvai Krisztián reveals to be a talented and even visionary artist. From this work I recommend the somewhat harder, dark and yet sensual “D.I.M.S.” featuring Manoya and the brilliant last cut “Blindside” featuring Tam​á​s ‘Tonyo’ Szab​ó. This song will appeal to IAMX fans. “Fixation” featuring Emke is another cool and minimal-like track.

– – – : There’s only one single track (cf. “Runaway” featuring Kaiko) which is forgettable.

Conclusion: Laborant is an exciting side-project from the Black Nail Cabaret machinist.

Best songs: “Blindside”, “D.I.M.S.”, “Fixation”, “Craving Blood”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/krisztian.arvai