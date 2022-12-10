Laborant – Visions (Album – Laborant)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Minimal-Electro, Indie-Pop.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Laborant is a solo-project driven by Árvai Krisztián who’s known from his involvement with Black Nail Cabaret. “Visions” features seven songs with Hungarian guest singers.
Content: Árvai Krisztián is inspired by different influences while the singers also inject their very own touch and style. “Visions” is moving from Electro-Pop to pure Minimal- and even Experimental Electro to harder passages carried by EBM bass lines to Indie-Pop. Among the guest singers you for sure know Josef Stapel (Ultranoire) and Emke (Black Nail Cabaret).
+ + + : The album sounds a bit like a compilation but it’s a fascinating and diversified achievement. There’s a true harmony and even symbiosis between the musician and his singers. Árvai Krisztián reveals to be a talented and even visionary artist. From this work I recommend the somewhat harder, dark and yet sensual “D.I.M.S.” featuring Manoya and the brilliant last cut “Blindside” featuring Tamás ‘Tonyo’ Szabó. This song will appeal to IAMX fans. “Fixation” featuring Emke is another cool and minimal-like track.
– – – : There’s only one single track (cf. “Runaway” featuring Kaiko) which is forgettable.
Conclusion: Laborant is an exciting side-project from the Black Nail Cabaret machinist.
Best songs: “Blindside”, “D.I.M.S.”, “Fixation”, “Craving Blood”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/krisztian.arvai
