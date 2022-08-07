Reade Truth – 2nd Qtr (EP – Sonic Groove)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Techno, Acid.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Reade White is an old servant of the New-Yorker club scene. He released an impressive number of productions -mainly EP’s. He already collaborated with Sonic Groove, but that was more than twenty years ago now.

Content: “2nd Qtr” features 4 songs which are the perfect mix between dark-Techno vibes and Acid sequences. The sounds are icy. There also is a cold, groovy cut while the last song is a perfect mix of Techno and EBM carried by sound treatments reminding me of Front 242 and sensual female vocals on top.

+ + + : This is Techno/Acid music for ‘dark cellar’ parties! Pure underground stuff, but also a judicious and harmonic mix between different influences. The frozen atmosphere recovering the work accentuates the ‘underground’ feeling. I can’t say there’s one track to throw away, but I’ve a preference for “Divided Pleasures” which is a terrific apotheosis to a sexy, perverted, Techno/Acid/Body production.

– – – : There are no real minus points here.

Conclusion: Reade Truth makes a stunning return to the Sonic Groove roster, revealing dark, intelligent and efficient Electronics.

Best songs: “Divided Pleasures”, “An Acid Dream”(Or So It Seems)”, “Chemical Playskool”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063769602122

Label: www.sonicgroove.com / www.facebook.com/Sonicgrooverecords