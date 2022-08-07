Ataraxia – Pomegrenate, The Chants Of The Elementals (Album – The Circle Music)

Genre/Influences: Ethereal, Neo-Classic, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Ataraxia strikes back with their twenty eight album to date.Francesca Nicoli (vocals), Vittorio Vandelli (classical & electric guitars, programming, backing vocals) and Giovanni Pagliari (keyboards, piano, back vocals) composed the album while getting help from guest musician Totem Bara playing cello and timpani.

Content: The sonic universe of this Italian formation remains pretty faithful to what they composed during their early years. It remains a world of reverie accentuated by delicate sound treatments and evasive atmospheres while the Ethereal singing of Francesca Nicoli remains a very unique sensation. I however noticed a few songs with a different approach like the Enigma-like “Aura Magi”.

+ + + : Ataraxia is a band I don’t only respect for their longevity, but also -and mainly, for their delicacy in composing beautiful songs. They’re mixing different styles, moving from Ethereal into Cinematic and from Neo-Classic into Dark-Wave, but every single song sounds like it is touched by the hand of a supernatural force. The use of authentic instruments always empowers the global sensation while the Ethereal vocals create a delicious symbiosis. “Ode Ad Afrodite” is a new masterpiece and definitely my favorite one from the opus.

– – – : When you’ve released 28 albums in a career it’s really hard to say which one is your favorite. I can’t say “ Pomegrenate, The Chants Of The Elementals” is the best I’ve heard, but it perfectly stands for the work of Ataraxia.

Conclusion: Close your eyes and dream away guided by the fine songs of Ataraxia.

Best songs: “Ode Ad Afrodite”, “Ozoonhas”, “Aura Magi”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.ataraxia.net / www.facebook.com/AtaraxiaFB

Label: https://thecirclemusic.gr / www.facebook.com/The-Circle-Music-109161897443413