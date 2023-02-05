Raven Said – Chants To Dissolve (EP – Moon Coil Media)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Cinematic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Russian duo Andrey Agapitov –
Maria Agapitova aka Raven Said strike back with this new EP featuring five songs. This is the first production released by American label Moon Coil Media which is mainly active as a promotion agency.
Content: Raven Said is mainly dealing with a dark and dreamy Cold-Wave style. The wafting electronic parts have been empowered by guitar. One of the songs features guest vocals by Aeleth Kaven (La Scaltra) resulting in a male-female duo.
+ + + : What I especially like on this EP is the very own approach in dark-Wave. Raven Said is not copying 80s icons but simply trying to adjust the influence to a personal creation. The songs are diversified and yet connected with each other. The guitar playing is empowering the production resulting in cool songs like “A Flowering And A Flattering” and “Sredni Vashtar”.
– – – : The songs are cool but I’m missing a climax or potential hit.
Conclusion: I can’t say this record is groundbreaking but Raven Said has a true potential so I’m convinced the best is yet to come.
Best songs: “A Flowering And A Flattering”, “Sredni Vashtar”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/RavenSaidBand
Label: www.mooncoilmedia.com / www.facebook.com/MoonCoilMedia
