Gothic / occult wave duo Raven Said lands new EP, ‘Chants To Dissolve’

The gothic / occult wave duo Raven Said has unveiled their new EP, “Chants To Dissolve” via Moon Coil Media. The EP’s concept is about the spiritual essence that represents a certain alchemical phase of Solve (a transitional process between the Nigredo and Albedo phases in basic Alchemy).

Here’s what the band explains about the concept: “On the abstract, the EP represents the invisible and inaudible flattering of a butterfly’s wing to the deafening roar of the inescapable wave of the coming future. Physically, it’s an effort aimed at changing the composition, without an exact result In a philosophical context. This means that the future is not defined and there is only the possibility of one or another existence; a certain point of polyfurcation, a set of evolution.”

Musically the band mixes darkwave, goth rock and post-punk. “Chants To Dissolve” is available now on CD and digital formats via Bandcamp.

<a href="https://ravensaid.bandcamp.com/album/chants-to-dissolve">Chants to Dissolve by Raven Said</a>

Raven Said started in 2014 and musically takes inspiration from the likes of Rosetta Stone, Nosferatu, Witching Hour, The Cult, Mephisto Waltz, Cinema Strange among others. 2017 saw the release of the EP, “Seven Deadly Tapes” and in 2020, the band released the LP “Beyond the Darkest Hour” on the UK label Secret Sin Records.

Here’s the video for “Immersive Waves” taken from the new EP.