Raison D’Être – Daemonum (Album – Cyclic Law)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematographic.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Swedish master of Dark-Ambient music Raison D’Être this year celebrates its thirtieth anniversary. Peter Andersson for this occasion has written a new album entitled “Daemonum” where he invites the listener to explore the inner self. The limited edition features an extra album and is entitled “Daemonum + Daemoniacum”.

Content: “Daemonum” sounds a bit like summarizing 30 years of music writing of this legendary project. Some essential elements like the liturgical chants are very present on this album and remind me of the early work of the artist. But next to this mystical element, the work also reveals an impressive arsenal of noises and sonic manipulations plus the typical obscure and freaky atmospheres of Raison D’Être. Heavy blasts and dark tones are emerging at the surface on a regular basis while the tracks have been accomplished with some field recordings.

+ + + : Peter Andersson claims his last album is always the best one. I think he’s damned right when it comes to “Daemonum”. I didn’t experience a similar ‘magic’ and ‘surprise’ as during the early years, but this is without a shadow of a doubt his most sophisticated work to date. You feel he put a lot of effort into the writing process, searching for the right sounds while the production is absolutely phenomenal. The way the chants are resonating out of your speakers creates the impression of listening to this work in a real church. It has something overwhelming, which together with the heavy, dark sound blasts and saplings of resonating church bells create an imaginary requiem of modern times. The tracks have been meticulously built up, moving from a crescendo to an imaginary apotheosis. Some passages are pure Cinematographic-like; a surreal movie wrapped in darkness and haunted by evil forces. The evil hides deep inside each of us and Raison D’Être has found the formula to awake our inner demons…

– – – : I don’t see minor points at this brilliant work.

Conclusion: Raison D’être has been often considered as the ‘inventor’ of Dark-Ambient music and “Daemonum” might be considered as a true reference in the genre. Respect!

Best songs: “Awakening The Primordial Image”, “The Implacable Portal”, “The Roots Of Our Weaknesses”, “Daemonium”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: www.facebook.com/raisondetreofficial

Label: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw