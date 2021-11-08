Anatoly Grinberg & Andreas Davids – Silence + Noise (Album – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Electro-Ambient.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Anatoly ‘Tokee’ Grinberg (Russia) and Andreas Davids (Germany) both are experienced artists who have been involved with multiple projects and collaborated with other artists. They now and for the very first time worked together on a rather conceptual album wherein they tried to explore the hidden meaning of silence and noise.

Content: The work features six tracks. It definitely sounds like an Experimental work mixing different influences together. From Industrial sound treatments to Electronic loops driven by slow cadences to passages revealing field recordings (or sampled noises), the work sometimes sounds like a big improvisation. The tracks are characterized by strong atmospheres like the tick-tock of a clock creating a countdown.

+ + + : “Silence + Noise” makes me think to a sonic labyrinth or an imaginary cabaret of sound rarities. It’s definitely Experimental, but a very accessible experience mixing Industrial and Minimal-electro together. I like some of the sound treatments, but especially “Nuclear Chillout” and “Strange Lifeforms”. The last mentioned song also is the last one of the album, which is accentuated by crescendo incoming sounds ending in a cool climax.

– – – : It’s a pity the album only features 6 tracks. It’s an Experimental work, sometimes a bit too into improvisation, but definitely worth repeating.

Conclusion: “Silence + Noise” is the meeting between 2 passionate music lovers who created a fascinating Experimental work.

Best songs: “Nuclear Chillout”, “Strange Lifeforms”, “First Contact”, “Pain Piano”.

Rate: 7½.

Artists: www.facebook.com/TokeePaindonor / www.facebook.com/andreas.davids

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official