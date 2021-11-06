O Saala Sakraal – Heven (Album – Cyclic Law)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Ritual.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Heven” is the second album by O Saala Sakraal, a mysterious Dutch formation. This new opus comes three years after the debut album “Etmaal”.

Content: “Heven” features only 3 tracks (one more than the debut album). The work reflects a retro-like Industrial approach, which comes through in the percussion, but also in the ‘noises’ the work has been achieved with. The songs are featuring somewhat enigmatic voices, which at the second cut became a kind of exclamation format in Dutch. It creates a Ritual feeling, which totally matches with the Industrial sound of the work. A similar Ritual sensation comes back during the last cut.

+ + + : The Industrial percussion definitely appears to be the main strength of this collective. It brings good-old memories back to life, but most of all the ‘true Industrial spirit’. Mixing Ritual elements into their music creates the originality of O Saala Sakraal. There’s also something to say about the Dutch lyrics, which especially on “Apokatastasis” are truly freaky and commanding. The epic arrangements are also a great aspect of the production.

– – – : I regret the work only features 3 tracks; it’s more a kind of mini-album instead of a real full length.

Conclusion: O Saala Sakraal sounds as its name; intriguing and fascinating!

Best songs: “Apokatastasis”, “Moth Melismata: Photophilia”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/osaalasakraal

Label: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw