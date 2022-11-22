Rabbit Junk returns with all new album, ‘Apocalypse for Beginners’

LA’s Rabbit Junk are back with an all new album, “Apocalypse for Beginners”, the follow-up to 2020’s “Xenospheres”. Interesting detail, the album’s lead track “Stone Cold” features Australian born singer Amelia Arsenic who you surely know as DestroyX, a founding member of cyberpunk band Angelspit.

Rabbit Junk is a Seattle based band, formed in 2004 by former The Shizit frontman JP Anderson. Taking influences from diverse music genres such as hip hop, black metal and new wave, JP calls the sound of Rabbit Junk as “Hardclash”.

Apocalypse For Beginners is available now on CD and vinyl via Bandcamp and on all major digital platforms everywhere else. You can check the tracks out below.

<a href="https://rabbitjunk.com/album/apocalypse-for-beginners">Apocalypse for Beginners by Rabbit Junk</a>