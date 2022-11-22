Swiss noise-rock/post-punk/psych trio torpedo releases 2nd album ‘Orpheo_ Nebula’ + video for ‘Hell’

About three years after their debut album “Sphynx” (2019), the Swiss noise-rock/post-punk/psych trio torpedo releases their sophomore full-length effort called “Orpheo_ Nebula”. The album is available on LP & Digital via Broken Clover Records.

Founded in 2016 in the city of Lausanne, torpedo was then made up of Carole Obère, on vocals and guitar, Jérôme Diserens, on bass and keyboard, and machines as only companions. In 2018 they recorded their debut album in a remote collaboration with Antoine Pfammatter on drums. Two months earlier, the duo met the Dutch drummer Andries Hannaart who joined the duo.

Watch the official music video of the single “Hell”

And here’s the album to check out too.

<a href="https://torpedo-cyclope.bandcamp.com/album/orpheo-nebula">Orpheo_ Nebula by torpedo</a>