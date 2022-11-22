Swiss noise-rock/post-punk/psych trio torpedo releases 2nd album ‘Orpheo_ Nebula’ + video for ‘Hell’
About three years after their debut album “Sphynx” (2019), the Swiss noise-rock/post-punk/psych trio torpedo releases their sophomore full-length effort called “Orpheo_ Nebula”. The album is available on LP & Digital via Broken Clover Records.
Founded in 2016 in the city of Lausanne, torpedo was then made up of Carole Obère, on vocals and guitar, Jérôme Diserens, on bass and keyboard, and machines as only companions. In 2018 they recorded their debut album in a remote collaboration with Antoine Pfammatter on drums. Two months earlier, the duo met the Dutch drummer Andries Hannaart who joined the duo.
Watch the official music video of the single “Hell”
And here’s the album to check out too.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether
Donate Via Wallets
Select a wallet to accept donation in ETH, BNB, BUSD etc..