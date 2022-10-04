Profer Lumen Caesis – Ethereal Darkness / Malignant Light (EP – Profer Lumen Caesis)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Industrial, Ritual, Electronic.

Format: Digital, CDR.

Background/Info: In less than two years finish sound project Profer Lumen Caesis has already released a few productions. The newest EP reveals three cuts.

Content: Taking off with an overwhelming Ambient/Noise/Ritual track featuring spooky vocals both tracks left are short pieces mixing Cinematic atmospheres together with repetitive electronic sequences.

+ + + : From this work I especially will keep the impressive opening piece “Mare” in mind. This is a great cut mixing different genres together in a heavy, imposing way.

– – – : Both cuts left are suffering from a rudimentary writing and sound unaccomplished.

Conclusion: I got mixed feelings listening to this work; a great opening piece followed by poorly inspired cuts.

Best songs: “Mare”.

Rate: 6.

Artist:https://proferlumencaesis.bandcamp.com