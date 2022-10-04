Profer Lumen Caesis – Ethereal Darkness / Malignant Light (EP – Profer Lumen Caesis)

October 4, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Industrial, Ritual, Electronic. Format: Digital, CDR. Background/Info: In less than two years finish…

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Industrial, Ritual, Electronic.

Format: Digital, CDR.

Background/Info: In less than two years finish sound project Profer Lumen Caesis has already released a few productions. The newest EP reveals three cuts.

Content: Taking off with an overwhelming Ambient/Noise/Ritual track featuring spooky vocals both tracks left are short pieces mixing Cinematic atmospheres together with repetitive electronic sequences.

+ + + : From this work I especially will keep the impressive opening piece “Mare” in mind. This is a great cut mixing different genres together in a heavy, imposing way.

– – – : Both cuts left are suffering from a rudimentary writing and sound unaccomplished.

Conclusion: I got mixed feelings listening to this work; a great opening piece followed by poorly inspired cuts.

Best songs: “Mare”.

Rate: 6.

Artist:https://proferlumencaesis.bandcamp.com


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Mentallo & The Fixer's 'No Rest For The Wicked' see 30th Anniversary release in a very limited edition

Mentallo & The Fixer’s ‘No Rest For The Wicked’ see 30th Anniversary release in a very limited edition

October 3, 2022 bernard
Depeche Mode plans 'Memento Mori Tour' in 2023 - ticket (re)sellers are getting ready

Depeche Mode plans ‘Memento Mori Tour’ in 2023 – ticket (re)sellers are getting ready

October 3, 2022 bernard

‘Click Interview’ with Parzival: We Are Never Looking For Easy Ways’

October 2, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Protectorate announces all new album 'II' - check out the first single 'Industrial Action'

Protectorate announces all new album ‘II’ – check out the first single ‘Industrial Action’

September 29, 2022 bernard
Darkwave act Saturne & Valfeu return with a very emotional track and stunning video

Darkwave act Saturne & Valfeu return with a very emotional track and stunning video

September 29, 2022 bernard