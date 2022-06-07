Psyclon Nine back with all new single ‘Money And Sex And Death’ – check out the video

The industrial/electronic black metal outfit Psyclon Nine is back with all new single “Money And Sex And Death”.

The single is taken from the forthcoming new album, “Less To Heaven”. The band informs that the album will musically bridge elements of metalcore with doom electronics, trip-techno with black metal, and experimental cinematic soundscapes with alternative rock.

Bellum states of the song that “it was inspired by the excitement we feel when we see the world burning around us and the abhorrent personal truths that we hold as sacred. The misery of others has never been viewed by so many angles, and strictly for our entertainment. With ‘Money And Sex And Death’ I am presenting your reflection to yourself.”

Psyclon Nine commence a US tour on 7th June, with dates displayed below.

Here’s the video for the new single.