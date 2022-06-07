Psyclon Nine back with all new single ‘Money And Sex And Death’ – check out the video

June 7, 2022 bernard

The industrial/electronic black metal outfit Psyclon Nine is back with all new single “Money And…

Psyclon Nine back with all new single'Money And Sex And Death' - check out the video

The industrial/electronic black metal outfit Psyclon Nine is back with all new single “Money And Sex And Death”.

The single is taken from the forthcoming new album, “Less To Heaven”. The band informs that the album will musically bridge elements of metalcore with doom electronics, trip-techno with black metal, and experimental cinematic soundscapes with alternative rock.

Bellum states of the song that “it was inspired by the excitement we feel when we see the world burning around us and the abhorrent personal truths that we hold as sacred. The misery of others has never been viewed by so many angles, and strictly for our entertainment. With ‘Money And Sex And Death’ I am presenting your reflection to yourself.”

Psyclon Nine commence a US tour on 7th June, with dates displayed below.

Here’s the video for the new single.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Psyclon Nine back with all new single 'Money And Sex And Death' - check out the video

Psyclon Nine back with all new single ‘Money And Sex And Death’ – check out the video

June 7, 2022 bernard
Italian electro pop project TourdeForce revisits past in 'Compendium vol. 1'

Italian electro pop project TourdeForce revisits past in ‘Compendium vol. 1’

June 7, 2022 bernard

‘Click Interview’ with Ghosting: ‘I Didn’t Like German Goth And The German Goths Didn’t Like Me’

June 6, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Ukrainian electro industrial act Ginger Snap5 back with all new single 'Zaida'

Ukrainian electro industrial act Ginger Snap5 back with all new single ‘Zaida’

June 3, 2022 bernard

Click Interview with Simon Carter: ‘I’m Enjoying Making Music Again’

June 2, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries