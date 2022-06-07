Psyclon Nine back with all new single ‘Money And Sex And Death’ – check out the video
The industrial/electronic black metal outfit Psyclon Nine is back with all new single “Money And…
The industrial/electronic black metal outfit Psyclon Nine is back with all new single “Money And Sex And Death”.
The single is taken from the forthcoming new album, “Less To Heaven”. The band informs that the album will musically bridge elements of metalcore with doom electronics, trip-techno with black metal, and experimental cinematic soundscapes with alternative rock.
Bellum states of the song that “it was inspired by the excitement we feel when we see the world burning around us and the abhorrent personal truths that we hold as sacred. The misery of others has never been viewed by so many angles, and strictly for our entertainment. With ‘Money And Sex And Death’ I am presenting your reflection to yourself.”
Psyclon Nine commence a US tour on 7th June, with dates displayed below.
Here’s the video for the new single.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether