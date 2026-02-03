Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Italian goth-industrial band Psycholies has released their new full-length album “Deep” via Trisol Music Group. The 10-track album is available as a physical digipack next to a download edition.

“Deep” is the band’s third studio album, following “Inner Labyrinth” (2016) and “Perfect Puppet” (originally released in 2022, with a later digital edition dated July 2025 on Bandcamp). Musically the band combines industrial metal and goth rock.

The album arrived after a run of singles released throughout 2025, including “Another Pray”, “Don’t Lose Your Head”, “Fragile”, “Straight From Hell” and a cover of “Temple Of Love” by The Sisters of Mercy, all later folded into the final tracklist of “Deep”.

<a href="https://psycholiesofficial.bandcamp.com/album/deep-full-album" rel="noopener">DEEP (Full Album) by PSYCHO÷LIES</a>

About Psycholies

Psycholies is a goth-industrial / dark glam metal project from Bari, Italy, founded in 2014 by vocalist, guitarist and composer Vigos von Lies. From the outset, the band developed a dark, electronically enhanced sound that merges industrial metal, goth, glam and techno.

In the early years the band consisted of members emerging from previous local projects, with early members including Frank (bass), Pablo (drums) and King (vocals). Psycholies built their reputation through touring and festival appearances across Europe, including dates in countries such as Finland, Austria, Slovakia, Czechia, Ukraine and Romania.

The debut album “Inner Labyrinth” was released in 2016 via Trisol Music Group. The follow-up album “Perfect Puppet” arrived in 2022, later reissued as a digital edition via Bandcamp in July 2025. Around this period, Psycholies released a sequence of singles and videos (“Never Alone”, “Lie N°5”, “Motor Love”, “Take Me Back”) and collaborated with Lord of the Lost frontman Chris Harms on the track “Take Me Back”.

From 2025 onwards, the band started launching material to be featured on the “Deep” album with singles such as “Another Pray”, “Don’t Lose Your Head”, “Fragile”, “Straight From Hell” and “Temple Of Love”. These tracks show an evolution toward a more synth-driven industrial style while retaining metal guitars and a dark-noir aesthetic. The current core line-up consists of Vigos von Lies (vocals, guitars, composition, production), Jesus Ryno (synths, bass, programming, production) and Antonio Olivo (live guitar).

