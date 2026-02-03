Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

On March 13, 2026, Italian future western project Delrei will release a three-track EP (“Wicked Wicked Ways”) on Portland label Projekt Records, featuring vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Collin Hegna of Federale and The Brian Jonestown Massacre. The EP builds on Delrei’s cinematic blend of dark ambient textures, desert blues and Spaghetti Western–inspired guitar work, and arrives ahead of a European tour in April 2026 supporting the 2023 album “Desolation and Radiation“.

<a href="https://projektrecords.bandcamp.com/album/desolation-and-radiation" rel="noopener">Desolation and Radiation by DELREI</a>

The EP marks Delrei’s first studio collaboration with Hegna, who contributes vocals to two of the three tracks. The release is scheduled for March 13, 2026 via the long-running Portland imprint Projekt, active for over four decades in darkwave, ambient and related genres.

Tracklist:

“Wicked Wicked Ways”, featuring Collin Hegna on vocals “In Darkness”, featuring Collin Hegna on vocals “Give Your Heart to Me”, instrumental

The single “Wicked Wicked Ways” will be released on the same day as the EP and will be accompanied by an official music video.

Delrei’s European tour and physical editions of “Desolation and Radiation”

The upcoming Delrei tour will promote both the original digital album and its vinyl and forthcoming CD editions. “Desolation and Radiation” was first released digitally via Projekt on July 7, 2023. The 11-track album was then issued on coloured vinyl on July 4, 2025 as a co-release between Go Down Records and Projekt, in a single-pocket LP edition pressed on translucent red marbled orange vinyl.

The EP’s three tracks are planned as CD bonus material on a new edition of “Desolation and Radiation”, expanding the album’s running time beyond its original 36 minutes.

About Delrei

Delrei is the future-western project of Padua-based guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Alessandro Mercanzin, also known from Italian underground acts such as Universal Sex Arena. The project emerged during the pandemic as a solo vehicle for instrumental, cinematic music mixing desert blues, Spaghetti Western scores and dark ambient textures.

Mercanzin recorded the debut album “Desolation and Radiation” at La Distilleria Produzioni Musicali in Bassano del Grappa with producer Maurizio Baggio, known for his work with The Soft Moon, Boy Harsher, Nuovo Testamento and Messa. The record was completed from 2020 to 2021 and released digitally by Projekt: Archive on July 7, 2023. The album’s 11 tracks (“Solitario”, “Into the Wasteland”, “Nowhere to Ride”, “Ensenada”, “Far from Here”, “Get Lost Blues”, “Lonely Night”, “Dust”, “Country”, “Mysterious Traveler”, “Daydream”) tell the story of a lone traveler crossing a post-nuclear desert.

In 2024, Delrei expanded into a trio for live performances, adding drummer Giovanni Beghetto and bassist Davide Dalla Pria, both active in the Italian underground scene. The live line-up debuted at Curtarock Festival in July 2024; that performance was documented on the digital live album “Curtarock Festival (Live in Curtarolo, 07/26/2024)”, released by Projekt on February 28, 2025.

Chief editor of Side-Line

