Dawn Of Ashes – Anatomy Of Suffering (Digital/CD Album – Metropolis Records)

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With the previous album “Infecting The Scars”, frontman Kristof Bathory returned to his musical roots with his Dawn Of Ashes project: hard and merciless Electro. “Anatomy Of Suffering” is the latest album from this American project, which embarked on its musical crusade more than twenty years ago.

The opus contains ten tracks, including notable—and some already well-known—collaborations with guest vocalists Johan Van Roy (Suicide Commando), Erica Dunham (Unter Null), and Void Stasis alongside BlakMoth. The album represents a new Electro experience that once again sounds raw, tormented, brutal, and merciless. Kristof Bathory, who has also explored Dark-Ambient territories under his own name in recent years, demonstrates a strong ability to craft an obscure atmosphere. The result is an overwhelming production, meticulously crafted and drenched in sublime string arrangements, to which his terrifying, almost possessed vocal delivery adds extra intensity. Here and there, touches of guitar further enhance the overall impact. The tracks featuring Johan Van Roy and Erica Dunham are solid, though not my personal highlights. Nevertheless, they add an interesting dynamic to the record. There are plenty of other standout moments that showcase Dawn Of Ashes at its darkest and most compelling.

This album is far more than just Dark-Electro featuring Industrial elements; it is, above all, a true experience and sounds devilishly good. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Viral Decay”:

https://dawnofashesofficial.bandcamp.com/track/viral-decay

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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