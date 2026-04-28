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Greek heavy gothic rock band Blossom Death have released “Morning After”, the next single from their debut album “Spirit“. The album will be released on May 21, 2026 via The Circle Music as a limited digi CD with a 12-page booklet, limited to 500 copies.

“Morning After” follows “Stone Kiss“. The song centres on the idea that “when your soul hits its lowest point, then and only then, your real core can be exposed”. The track addresses addiction, deception and the reality that follows a personal collapse.

Musically the track uses heavy guitar riffs and alternating vocals by Kostas “Corax” Katoikos and Marita Makaronidi.

About Blossom Death

Blossom Death was formed in late 2018 in Varkiza, Greece, by Kostas “Corax” Katoikos, Marita Makaronidi and drummer Argy Deligianopoulos. Musically they offer doom/gothic metal/rock. Katoikos had previously been active with Sorrowful Angels, the Greek gothic metal band where he was a vocalist from 2008 to 2010.

The band’s first release was “Mistaken”, a three-track EP with “Mistaken”, “All That I Want” and “Pad Out”. It appeared digitally on December 13, 2019 and later as a mini-CD through Sleaszy Rider in 2020.

Blossom Death returned on March 10, 2023 with “Eon Must Fail”, a split CD with In Burial released by Sleaszy Rider. The release included the Blossom Death tracks “Beyond Time”, “Along with the Tide” and “Naphtalene”, plus two In Burial tracks, “Sycophant” and “The Man Who Falls”.

For “Spirit”, Blossom Death moved to The Circle Music. The album is the band’s first full-length release and their first album for the label.

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