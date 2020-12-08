Pouppée Fabrikk is back with a brand new single: ‘Burn Forever’

The Swedish cult EBM (or is it EKM?) formation Pouppée Fabrikk closes this year in beauty by releasing a 2nd single from the “Armén” album which was released earlier this year in March. “Burn Forever” comes in 4 versions on this new single, the album version, an own remix and two more remixes by Blush Response and the promising US newcomer Kreign.

The single is out as download via Bandcamp and also on all other download and streaming platforms.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/burn-forever-ep">Burn Forever EP by POUPPEE FABRIKK</a>

Or here for the streaming fans.

Just a few weeks ago the band also announced the 6CD box “EKM – Anthology 1989-2019” which is officially out now (and almost sold out).

Pouppée Fabrikk was formed in 1988 by Henrik Björkk and Leif Holm, who both hail from Karlskoga. Initially, the music of Pouppée Fabrikk (PF) borrowed heavily from minimalistic electronic acts such as Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft and Nitzer Ebb, but with the addition of Jouni Olilla and Jonas Aneheim on guitar PF shortly moved towards a more Die Krupps-style electronic/metal mix.

The band however soon returned to its old school sound of pure EBM.

