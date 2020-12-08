Swedish post-punk/goth pioneers The Bizarre Orkeztra re-release 1984 single ‘Land’ in a remastered version

(Photo by The Bizarre Orkeztra) Out now is “Land”, a re-release of the 1984 single by Swedish post-punk/goth pioneers The Bizarre Orkeztra. The four tracks on “Land” were originally released on 12” vinyl by the indie label Ambush Records in 1984. It was the first release by The Bizarre Orkeztra under their name, since the band’s first release “Ingen kärlek, Inget hat” in 1981 was released under their previous name Bizarre Sex.

The Bizarre Orkeztra arose from the ashes of the punk rock band PF Commando and avant-garde post punk band Modaern Art. The band was formed in the early 80’s and one of the early goth bands in Sweden. During their lifetime they released three albums and several singles on their own indie label Ambush Record before disbanding in the late 80’s.

“Land” is the second release in a project that every month will bring you a new remastered digital re-release from the previously digitally unavailable vaults of the Swedish post-punk/goth act. Forthcoming releases next year include “Visions On The Wall” (1985), “Midnight Show” (single, 1986), “A Beautiful Place” (1987), “Hunger For Pleasure” (1988) and “She´s Got” (single, 1989).

The Bizarre Orkeztra were Sonny Jansson (vocals, guitars), Richard Sandberg (drums, guitar) and Ola Claesson (bass, back up vocals).

Here’s “Land”.

In addition, The Bizarre Orkeztra’s bass player Ola Claesson (1955-2009) made the cover art for several of the band’s albums and singles. The comic strip below was also especially made for “Land”.

