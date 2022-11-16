Post-punk outfit Chameleons announce December 2022 UK tour
Metropolis Records welcomed the legendary post-punk act Chameleons to its label roster in early 2022 for the April release of “Edge Sessions (Live From The Edge)’, a collection of seven classic songs by the band performed live in May 2021 by founding group members Mark Burgess (vocals/bass) and Reg Smithies (guitar), plus Chris Oliver (guitar) and Stephen Rice (drums). Three additional bonus tracks of live recordings were added as well.
Having already toured the UK in 2022 prior to the release of “Edge Sessions”, the group will play a further dozen shows around England in December.
Below are the dates.
- 07.12.22 Coventry Hmv Empire
- 08.12.22 Liverpool Cavern
- 09.12.22 Leeds Brudenell Social Club
- 10.12.22 Stoke-On-Trent The Sugarmill
- 11.12.22 Gloucester Guildhall
- 12.02.22 Oxford O2 Academy
- 13.12.22 Birmingham O2 Institute
- 14.12.22 Cottingham Civic Hall
- 15.12.22 Bedford Esquires
- 16.12.22 Huddersfield The Parish
- 17.12.22 Manchester Academy
- 18.12.22 Blackpool Waterloo Music Bar
About Chameleons
The Chameleons formed in Middleton, Greater Manchester (UK) in 1981. The band’s classic line-up consisted of lead vocalist and bassist Mark Burgess, guitarists Reg Smithies and Dave Fielding, and drummer John Lever.
The band released their debut studio album, “Script of the Bridge”, in 1983. That release was followed it with “What Does Anything Mean? Basically” and “Strange Times” in 1985 and 1986, respectively, before abruptly disbanding in 1987 due to the sudden death of the band’s manager. After the split, Burgess and Lever formed the Sun and the Moon, while Fielding and Smithies formed the Reegs. Burgess also had a short solo career with backing band the Sons of God.
The Chameleons reformed in 2000, releasing their fourth studio album “Why Call It Anything” (2001) as well as the acoustic albums “Strip” (2000) and “This Never Ending Now” (2002). Renewed tensions caused the group to separate again in 2003. Burgess and Lever continued to play Chameleons songs live with their new project ChameleonsVox, although Lever later left that group and died in 2017. Burgess and Smithies reformed the band in 2021 with two members of Burgess’ ChameleonsVox group.
