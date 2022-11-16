Keelan X returns with 80s infested synth-pop single ‘The Other Side’

November 16, 2022 bernard
Keelan X returns with 80s infested synth-pop single'The Other Side'

Here’s something for fans of Howard Jones, Nik Kershaw and similar artists. After the previous single “Fever”, Irish musician Keelan X now returns with “The Other Side”.

Here’s what Keelan X explains about the song: “The song has its origins in one of those 3 o’clock in the morning conversations I have with myself. Thoughts bubbling up from the unconscious, nudging at me. The song is essentially about me tentatively embracing my “other side” and dipping my toe back into musical waters – writing and recording music again. I think most people have some other side to themselves that they draw a veil over, another side we bury or let slip as life progresses. That part of you is always whispering in your ear and tapping you on your shoulder, waiting for you on the other side.”

The Other Side is out now. You can stream it below.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.




Tags:

You may have missed

Keelan X returns with 80s infested synth-pop single 'The Other Side'

Keelan X returns with 80s infested synth-pop single ‘The Other Side’

November 16, 2022 bernard
Post-punk act Candy Coffins releases all new single and video for 'Tangled Up in Teacups'

Post-punk act Candy Coffins releases all new single and video for ‘Tangled Up in Teacups’

November 16, 2022 bernard
Roger O’Donnell (The Cure) releases new solo album '7 Different Words For Love' on 18th November on his own label 99X/10

Roger O’Donnell (The Cure) releases new solo album ‘7 Different Words For Love’ on 18th November on his own label 99X/10

November 15, 2022 bernard
Manchester post-punk act IST IST releases new single 'Stamp You Out'

Manchester post-punk act IST IST releases new single ‘Stamp You Out’

November 15, 2022 bernard
Swiss EBM-project Susurration launches all new single and video: 'Gender is a Battlefield'

Swiss EBM-project Susurration launches all new single and video: ‘Devotion To The Darkangel’

November 15, 2022 bernard