Keelan X returns with 80s infested synth-pop single ‘The Other Side’

Here’s something for fans of Howard Jones, Nik Kershaw and similar artists. After the previous single “Fever”, Irish musician Keelan X now returns with “The Other Side”.

Here’s what Keelan X explains about the song: “The song has its origins in one of those 3 o’clock in the morning conversations I have with myself. Thoughts bubbling up from the unconscious, nudging at me. The song is essentially about me tentatively embracing my “other side” and dipping my toe back into musical waters – writing and recording music again. I think most people have some other side to themselves that they draw a veil over, another side we bury or let slip as life progresses. That part of you is always whispering in your ear and tapping you on your shoulder, waiting for you on the other side.”

The Other Side is out now. You can stream it below.