Post-punk cult act The Gun Club sees 1982 album ‘Miami’ re-released with previously unreleased bonus material

Set for December 4 on 2LP/2CD is the reissue of The Gun Club’s 1982 album “Miami”. Both the LP and CD editions come with a disc of previously unreleased demos.

“Miami” is the second studio album by The Gun Club and was released on Blondie guitarist Chris Stein’s label, Animal Records. Stein also produced the album. Debbie Harry appears as a backing singer on various tracks on the album under the pseudonym “D.H. Laurence Jr.” Note that the album front cover photograph doesn’t include Rob Ritter who had already left the band. Before leaving, Ritter first taught all the bass-lines to his ex-Bags bandmate Patricia Morrison.

Both the double-CD and double-vinyl editions will contain a digitally remastered version of the original 12-track album, as well as demos of every track. In addition, the CD version will contain a second disc jam-packed with a total of 18 previously unreleased demos, including 6 tracks exclusive to the CD release.

The double-vinyl version will be released as a two-LP set packaged in a gatefold cover with extensive liner notes by drummer Terry James Graham and journalist Craig Rosen, as well as rare photos and ephemera. The CD version is a two-disc set, also with liner notes, photos and ephemera.

Post-punk from LA

The Gun Club was an American post-punk band from Los Angeles, California, United States, that existed from 1979 to 1996.

Created and led by singer-songwriter and guitarist Jeffrey Lee Pierce, they were notable as one of the first bands in the punk rock subculture to incorporate influences from blues, rockabilly, and country music.

An interesting detail from this early period of the band: Billy Idol had met up with Pierce in an L.A. bar around the time of “Miami” and later revealed his commercial hit “White Wedding” had been an attempt to emulate the Gun Club’s “Mother of Earth” from the Miami album.

