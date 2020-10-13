Insane Records returns with 3rd album from Finnish electro act Synfactory

(Photo by Ossi Viik) Out now is the newest, their third, full-length album by Finnish electro / industrial act Syncfactory: “Man”. The album is released via Insane Records who returns after a year of silence.

All songs on “Man” deal with different aspects of the human condition. The title track “Man” describes a relationship between two humans, while “Astronaut” describes the relation between a human and god. “Nihil”, “Under The Sun” and “Obey The Strain” scrutinize human existence on this ball while “Whispers” examines the unreliability of human communication. And so on.

Next to 11 original tracks the album also includes 2 remixes from projects such as Distoxia and Cyberlich.

Check out the album below.

<a href="https://insane-records.bandcamp.com/album/man">Man by Syncfactory</a>

Finnish EBM

Syncfactory was formed in late 2009 and self-released its first album in 2010: “Rhymes In Minor”. In 2014 Janne Vilen (known for his work with Finnish EBM band Oldschool Union) joined the band and became the main vocalist. By 2016 the band has signed with Insane Records and released the “Demon” EP and the “Panopticon” album.

In 2018 Janne left the band and Mika Mikkola replaced him as the main vocalist. 2018 also saw the release of the single “Talo” which acted as a teaser for their upcoming second full length album called “Meat Stall” released later that Summer.

