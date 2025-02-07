Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now is the brand new Midnight Psychic single and video “Mixtape”. “Mixtape” is a song about a tortured remembrance of things past.

Midnight Psychic says that they “agonized over the production of this song, ultimately throwing out an earlier version in favor of a more experimental production style to convey a sense of desolation at the outset.” The earlier version (“Mixtape – Decade Mix”) is also included in the single release as a B-side. You can download the single from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://midnightpsychic.bandcamp.com/album/mixtape">Mixtape by midnight psychic</a>

As for the video, this the duo’s second music video after the release of “Suburbination” last year.

About Midnight Psychic

Midnight Psychic was formed by Connecticut-based musicians Jayson Munro and George Moore in early 2022. They describe their music as “goth rock inspired by abandoned shopping malls, clown paintings and window blinds.”

The band consists of guitar/vocals (Munro), bass (Moore) and programmed keyboard and 80s-style drum machines. The band takes inspiration from both classic goth rock and more modern post-punk, darkwave, and shoegaze sounds.

Midnight Psychic has performed extensively throughout the New England region, including at Dark Spring Boston 2024.

