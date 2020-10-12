Greek goth synth duo Strawberry Pills to release debut album, lead single/video available now

(Photo by Aris Athanatos) Strawberry Pills, the goth synth duo from Athens (consisting of Valisia Odell and Antonis Konstantaras), announce their debut album “Murder to a Beat”. You can expect a mix of 80’s minimal mmusic and post punk, with a few electric and goth elements added.

“Murder to a Beat” will be released on October 30 via Inner Ear Records and is lyrically heavily influenced by everyday life in the city of Athens, social issues and added to that the violent turns that love and romance can take. The lead single, “Porcelain Face”, is now available, you can check it out below.

“Murder to a Beat” will be released in a limited edition of 200 Vinyl copies and will also be available digitally. You can pre-order the release right here.

Strawberry Pills was formed in Athens/Greece in 2019. Valisia Odell and Antonis Konstantaras both have both been part of Phoenix Catscratch, with whom they released the album “Nectar & Wrinkles” (Dead Scarlet Records). Two of the band’s songs were included in the soundtrack of “Alpes” by the Oscar winning director Yorgos Lanthimos.

After the band’s demise they collaborated on various projects and decided to form Strawberry Pills in 2019. In February of the same year they self-released “Verbal Suicide”, their first official single.

