Götterdämmerung – Intensity Zone (Album / Alice In… / Dark Dimensions)

December 7, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Post-Punk, Death-Rock.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Set up more than thirty years ago now Götterdämmerung released its first new album since 2007.

Content: “Intensity Zone” sounds as Götterdämmerung never stopped releasing new stuff. The work sounds like the perfect offspring between Post-Punk and Death-Rock. Solid guitar parts and demonic rhythms with deep vocals on top are leading the listener into dark and violent travel. The work also featured a few softer and moodier cuts like the last song going over the 10 minutes.

+ + + : This album is a true attempt to kick your tympana. But I like this violent and rough sound, which especially during the debut part of the album kicks ass. The guitar playing injects a true spirit to the work reaching a climax at “Never After”. There’s also something to say about “Invisible Greed” which is a moody cut, reminding me of the Sisters Of Mercy for the guitar.

– – – : From a very personal point of view I’m sometimes missing melodies which I’ve to admit is not the band’s trademark. 

Conclusion: Götterdämmerung is alive striking back with a smashing opus.

Best songs: “Never After”, “Circus Of The Flying Tools”, “Sink Into Fragrance”, “Invisible Greed”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.gotterdammerung.band / www.facebook.com/gotterdammerung.band

Label: www.darkdimensions.dewww.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.




Tags:

You may have missed

The True Union hits back with all new video 'Love Me Now' and Sebastian Komor produced EP 'Love Me Now (Not)'

The True Union hits back with all new video ‘Love Me Now’ and Sebastian Komor produced EP ‘Love Me Now (Not)’

December 6, 2022 Eldrina Mich
UK goth rock act Sirens Of Light back with 'lost' album, 'Nullus Margis Gothica MMXXI'

UK goth rock act Sirens Of Light back with all new album, ‘Nullus Margis Gothica MMXXI’

December 6, 2022 bernard
Unitcode:Machine hits back with brand new single 'Instigator'

unitcode:machine re-releases ‘Tyranny’ album in remastered version

December 6, 2022 bernard
Derision Cult return with 'Mercenary Notes Pt. 1' feat. members of Ministry, The Cure & Godflesh

Derision Cult return with ‘Mercenary Notes Pt. 1’ feat. members of Ministry, The Cure & Godflesh

December 6, 2022 bernard
Side-Line presents 2nd volume 'Electronic Resistance - Reconstruction' - 58 tracks for free download via Bandcamp

Side-Line presents 2nd volume ‘Electronic Resistance – Reconstruction’ – 58 tracks for free download via Bandcamp

December 5, 2022 Eldrina Mich