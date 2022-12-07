Götterdämmerung – Intensity Zone (Album / Alice In… / Dark Dimensions)

Genre/Influences: Post-Punk, Death-Rock.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Set up more than thirty years ago now Götterdämmerung released its first new album since 2007.

Content: “Intensity Zone” sounds as Götterdämmerung never stopped releasing new stuff. The work sounds like the perfect offspring between Post-Punk and Death-Rock. Solid guitar parts and demonic rhythms with deep vocals on top are leading the listener into dark and violent travel. The work also featured a few softer and moodier cuts like the last song going over the 10 minutes.

+ + + : This album is a true attempt to kick your tympana. But I like this violent and rough sound, which especially during the debut part of the album kicks ass. The guitar playing injects a true spirit to the work reaching a climax at “Never After”. There’s also something to say about “Invisible Greed” which is a moody cut, reminding me of the Sisters Of Mercy for the guitar.

– – – : From a very personal point of view I’m sometimes missing melodies which I’ve to admit is not the band’s trademark.

Conclusion: Götterdämmerung is alive striking back with a smashing opus.

Best songs: “Never After”, “Circus Of The Flying Tools”, “Sink Into Fragrance”, “Invisible Greed”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.gotterdammerung.band / www.facebook.com/gotterdammerung.band

Label: www.darkdimensions.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206