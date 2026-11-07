Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Philippe Münch continues to release an incredible volume of material. Whether through his well-established sonic alter egos, such as Synapscape and The Rorschach Garden, or through various other projects and collaborations, he also consistently produces a vast amount of work under his own name.

With “Krankpop”, he presents six tracks that effectively make up a mini-album. Working under his own name, he seems more inclined to experiment with different genres, free from the specific stylistic boundaries that define his aforementioned projects. As Philippe Münch, he is no longer bound by rigid expectations, allowing him to explore a much wider range of possibilities. The record opens with a Krautrock-inspired track, followed by what feels like an imaginary fusion of Cabaret Voltaire and Suicide. From there, he ventures further into experimentation, incorporating Industrial-leaning elements driven by powerful rhythms. The work unfolds like a book divided into distinct chapters, each clearly defined yet contributing to a coherent overall narrative.

While this isn’t my favourite release from this German veteran, it nevertheless contains several strong tracks. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Train Crash”:

https://ant-zen.bandcamp.com/track/train-crash

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com