Phasenmensch + Antoine Saint-Martin – A Prenatural Silence (Album – Hands)
Genre/Influences: Ambient, Industrial-Cinematic, Experimental.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Wolfram Bange aka Phasenmensch joined hands together with Antoine Saint-Martin -who was already featured at the previous album, to accomplish this new opus meant as ‘a musical rendition of Jeff VanderMeer’s bestselling novel “Annihilation”.’
Content: Phasenmensch brings something different from the previous works, the album being a diversified and even eclectic work dealing with Rhythmic-Noise but mainly driven by a surprising Cinematic experience supported with Psychedelic guitar playing. It creates a dreamy sound universe which mainly comes through at the last part of the album.
+ + + : Phasenmensch never stops exploring new sonic paths and directions this work being probably one of the most surprising productions. It has a refreshing Experimental mixing evasive and beautiful songs together with darkness while driven by down tempo rhythms. The guitar injects an authentic feeling to the work but also creates beautiful atmospheres.
– – – : This album is an atypical Phasenmensch production and also unusual for the Hands roster and yet it’s worthy of examination.
Conclusion: I didn’t expect to discover a touching work released on Hands but I can recommend the experience which is refreshing and original.
Best songs: “Back To The Coast”, “The Afterglow Has Faded – She Has Melted Into The Sand”, “Waiting For The Soundless Fall – The Calm Just Beyond”, “Entering The Tower”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/phasenmensch
Label: www.handsproductions.com / www.facebook.com/hands.official
