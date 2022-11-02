Bishop – In Tlilli In Tlapalli (Album – Sector Industrial Producciones / Subunda & Breakbeats)

Genre/Influences: Psy-Trance, Dark-Trance.

Format: Digital + CD.

Background/Info: This is the debut album of Mexican producer Bishop. The title of the work is meant as ‘a metaphor that means black ink, colored paint. It refers to the way in which the ancient Nahuas named the wisdom, tradition and knowledge that came together in their writing.’ The particularity of this album is that it’s a hybrid between a physical format and digital download including standard size CD packaging while you have to download the music with a unique Bandcamp code. Notice by the way this album was already released in 2021.

Content: The album takes off by uplifting electro mixing dark tones and Psy-Trance. The work is progressively evolving into explicit Psy-Trance influences although the atmosphere remains ultra-dark. The last song -which isn’t into Trance, is a remix by Dimitri Berzerk.

+ + + : I’m always in for Psy-Trance experiments and I like the way Bishop supports the production with dark sounds and raw Electro arrangements. Both debut tracks are great pieces to set dancefloors on fire.

– – – : I like the album and I deeply respect and support Sector Industrial Producciones but I’m not sure this artist -and especially this album fits to the label roster.

Conclusion: If you’re into dark Electronics driven by furious Psy-Trance music you definitely have to try Bishop.

Best songs: “Xoxoctik”, “Xihuitl”, “Haulima <3 – Cuicuiltik Mix”, “Yahuitl”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist:www.facebook.com/BishopUPG.Subunda

Label:www.sector-industrial.com / www.facebook.com/sector.industrial.producciones