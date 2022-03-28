Pascal Hetzel – ASLM (Album – Arkham Audio)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Techno, IDM
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Berliner DJ/producer Pascal Hetzel has released numerous EP’s between 2014 and 2018. He now strikes back with his debut album released by the Belgian label Arkham Audio.
Content: “ASLM” is definitely driven by the darker side of Techno music. The tracks are carried by deep- and icy sound treatments which are like the trademark of the album. Some passages are more sophisticated touching ground with IDM.
+ + + : I first of all salute the intelligence of this production clearly confirming that Techno is much more than simply a bouncing kick. Pascal Hetzel reveals a darker side of the genre and elaborates his composition with alluring sound treatments. The opening pieces left me breathless for their hard and icy side. “CHMST” and “TWST” both are brilliant pieces revealing the genius of the artist. I also have to mention “MRJNGLS” and “BLLNR” for their subtle details.
– – – : A few passages are more into ‘classical’ Techno and aren’t exactly the best part of the work.
Conclusion: This debut album by Pascal Hetzel is an overwhelming and visionary Dark-Techno experience I can only, but highly recommend.
Best songs: “CHMST”, “TWST”, “MRJNGLS”, “BLLNR”, “RBBRMN”, “SPRM”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/pascalhetzelmusic
Label: https://2k21.arkham.audio / www.facebook.com/arkhamaudiorecords
