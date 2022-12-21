Parking Dance – Gloom Paradise (Album – Icy Cold Records)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Dream-Pop, Shoegaze.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Parking Dance is a French project driven by Matthieu Bonnécuelle. “Gloom Paradise” is the third official album which has been again released by Icy Cold Records.
Content: The influences are pretty similar to previous works and are definitely taken from 80s productions.
From dark and desperate passages to a more evasive dream-Pop format this album is constantly switching although remaining pretty homogenous.
+ + + : Parking Dance is a name I kept in mind after the promising previous work “Can’t Explain” but the new work moves a step further. The production became more elaborated and globally speaking more professional. There’s a perfect balance between different influences. “Djiam” is a great piece of music for its perturbing guitar playing mixed with haunting vocals. “Drugsnolove” sounds a bit in the same line and is another attention grabber. The more Shoegaze-like “What For” is another cut I highly recommend.
– – – : A few tracks are less inspired and that’s maybe because I’m missing a climax in it.
Conclusion: Parking Dance moves on composing an alluring dark 80s format which might appeal for a wider range of New-Wave lovers.
Best songs: “Djiam”, “Drugsnolove”, “What For”, “One More Time”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/parkingdance
