The Doctors – Modern (Album – Icy Cold Records)

Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave, Post-Punk.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Set up in 2010 by the brothers Dominique- and Patrick Mouras, “Modern” is the second full length album by the French duo from Bordeaux. Six years have passed since the debut album “Unterwelt”.

Content: The Doctors are clearly inspired by the legacy of 80s Dark-Wave and Post-Punk music. The songs are composed with deep, resonating, bass lines and guitar play while you’ll notice some extra electronic treatments on top. Most of the vocals are sung in French but they also have experimented with English- and even German vocals.

+ + + : “Modern” sounds as a delicious contrast to the music and influences The Doctors are dealing with. But if you don’t yet know this band I can highly recommend you to discover their work. The guitar playing injects this irresistible, icy, 80s spirit to the songs. The retro strings accentuate the true spirit of Cold-Wave. The fast rhythmic production makes the production dynamic and ultra-danceable. I also like the French vocals.

– – – : The album only features 6 songs so in the end it rather looks like a mini-album but I really want to hear more from this band. I think the songs are missing a little touch of magic to speak about a total success.

Conclusion: I enjoyed “Modern” which is totally fitting to the roster of Icy Cold Records. This is a damned good work revealing a true potential.

Best songs: “Modern”, “Allegro”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/TheDoctors2

Label: www.facebook.com/icycoldrecords