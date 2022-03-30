Paranoia Inducta / Simulacra / Sealed In Blood – Pulvis Et Umbra Sumus (Album – Heerwegen Tod Production)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This album is split production between Polish projects Paranoia Inducta and Sealed In Blood and Belgian project Simulacra.The artists already worked previously with Heerwegen Tod.

Content: The common element between all tracks and projects is the Dark-Ambient approach. Paranoia Inducta brings 3 poignant and elaborated pieces accentuated by field recordings. Simulacra moves on with a long duration cut with a slow progression. Sealed In Blood has achieved 2 cuts which have been patiently built up until reaching a disturbing climax.

+ + + : I’ve never been a huge fan of split releases, but I have to admit this one reveals a true complementarity between the artists. Paranoia Inducta simply confirms great skills to compose an overwhelming, tormenting and extremely Dark-Ambient work. “Silent Time” is a true masterpiece featuring great metallic sound treatments. The other great part of the work has been accomplished by Sealed In Blood pushing the boundaries of Dark-Ambient to a higher level of fright. Both cuts are impressive compositions with a strong visual appeal.

– – – : The single cut which couldn’t totally convince me is the one by Simulacra. It sounds just a level below the other ones.

Conclusion: This is great and accomplished Dark-Ambient music revealing the nose of Heerwegen Tod for talented artists in the genre.

Best songs: Paranoia Inducta: “Silent Time”, “Dead realms” + Sealed In Blood: “Maledictus Relecta Silva”, “Lux Lumae Aeternum”.

Rate: 8½.

Artists: www.facebook.com/paranoiainducta / www.facebook.com/simulacravoid /

www.facebook.com/Sealed-In-Blood-169606279787424

Label: www.heerwegentod.cba.pl