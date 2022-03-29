De Fabriek & P.Funk – Music for Hippies / Remix (Album – EE Tapes)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Abstract, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: De Fabriek is a Dutsh project which needs no further introduction for lovers of Experimental/Industrial music. So they may remember the album “Music For Hippies” released together with P.Funk in 1988. The original recording has been recovered from dust and released by EE Tapes.

Content: This album takes us back to the original and creative spirit of the 80s. The work reflects the early ‘anarchistic’ way of composing; an impressive canvas of sounds and noises featuring field recordings which have been sticked together. You’ll notice guitar play creating a psychedelic effect while another passage sounds more into a kind of Industrial-Funk. Vocals have been manipulated as an extra sound effect.

+ + + : This is the kind of work reminding us the early Industrial/Experimental years. No compromises nor standards, but just creating music right from the heart and the soul. This music feels intuitive and improvised, but the result is worthy of examination. I like the album’s diversity which however has to be seen as an entity.

– – – : It will probably remain too abstract for listeners, but this how early Industrial/Experimental sounded-like.

Conclusion: This work is an essential document in the history of early Industrial/Experimental music; maybe not the most renowned and famous work, but a great piece of music.

Best songs: “4”, “3”, “10”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/defabriekthefactory

Label: www.eetapes.be / www.facebook.com/eriek.vanhavere