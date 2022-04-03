Agitprop 666 – A Generation Of Graves (Album – Agitprop)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, EBM, Cinematic.

Format: Digital.

Background/info: Los Angeles (USA) based solo-project Agitprop 666 strikes back with ten new songs.

Content: Agitprop 666 is driven by retro Dark-Electro and EBM influences. Several songs remind me of Mentallo & The Fixer. The power is hiding in the atmospheres instead of the rhythm. The songs are instrumental edits but feature spoken samplings.

+ + + : Even if this artist remains mainly inspired by 90s Dark-Electronics, Agitprop 666 also has something from its own. It’s a kind of Cinematic-EBM. There’re a few cool songs featured but I especially recommend listening to “Grist For The Mill” which is a true masterpiece driven by a slow, sensual cadence which has something tribal-dub like.

– – – : A few songs need a bit more elaboration and production. I would also like to hear Agitprop 666 with real vocals, even just a few lines.

Conclusion: This work stands for progression and is for sure the album featuring the best Agitprop 666 songs ever released.

Best songs: “Grist For The Mill”, “They Are Lucky”, “No Future”, “The Politics Of The Beasts”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.agitprop666.com