Agitprop 666 – A Generation Of Graves (Album – Agitprop)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, EBM, Cinematic.
Format: Digital.
Background/info: Los Angeles (USA) based solo-project Agitprop 666 strikes back with ten new songs.
Content: Agitprop 666 is driven by retro Dark-Electro and EBM influences. Several songs remind me of Mentallo & The Fixer. The power is hiding in the atmospheres instead of the rhythm. The songs are instrumental edits but feature spoken samplings.
+ + + : Even if this artist remains mainly inspired by 90s Dark-Electronics, Agitprop 666 also has something from its own. It’s a kind of Cinematic-EBM. There’re a few cool songs featured but I especially recommend listening to “Grist For The Mill” which is a true masterpiece driven by a slow, sensual cadence which has something tribal-dub like.
– – – : A few songs need a bit more elaboration and production. I would also like to hear Agitprop 666 with real vocals, even just a few lines.
Conclusion: This work stands for progression and is for sure the album featuring the best Agitprop 666 songs ever released.
Best songs: “Grist For The Mill”, “They Are Lucky”, “No Future”, “The Politics Of The Beasts”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.agitprop666.com
