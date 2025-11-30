December 3, 2025

Ozibut – Multifacette (Digital/CD/Cassette Album – Cold Transmission Music)

Inferno Sound Diaries November 30, 2025
Ozibut
Ozibut is a French solo project I wasn’t familiar with before. Apparently, a debut album was released in 2018, and now this new work, “Multifacette”, is out on Cold Transmission Music.

Ozibut takes us into a sonic universe clearly influenced by the ‘80s, recalling early EBM and Cold-Wave aesthetics. The compositions are rather rudimentary and somewhat minimalistic, but certainly enjoyable. When the music becomes more elaborate and heavier, it works even better in my opinion. A defining characteristic of the album is the exclusively French vocals, which at times take on a slightly surreal tone.

Not every track is equally convincing, and the album unfortunately contains only eight songs. Nonetheless, there are two absolute gems among them that should not be overlooked. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Je Tue Des Mouches”:

https://ozibut.bandcamp.com/track/je-tue-des-mouches

