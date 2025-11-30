Ozibut – Multifacette (Digital/CD/Cassette Album – Cold Transmission Music)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Ozibut is a French solo project I wasn’t familiar with before. Apparently, a debut album was released in 2018, and now this new work, “Multifacette”, is out on Cold Transmission Music.

Ozibut takes us into a sonic universe clearly influenced by the ‘80s, recalling early EBM and Cold-Wave aesthetics. The compositions are rather rudimentary and somewhat minimalistic, but certainly enjoyable. When the music becomes more elaborate and heavier, it works even better in my opinion. A defining characteristic of the album is the exclusively French vocals, which at times take on a slightly surreal tone.

Not every track is equally convincing, and the album unfortunately contains only eight songs. Nonetheless, there are two absolute gems among them that should not be overlooked. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Je Tue Des Mouches”:

https://ozibut.bandcamp.com/track/je-tue-des-mouches

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)