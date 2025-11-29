Mark E Moon – Pop Noir (Digital/CD Album – Cold Transmission Music)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

This is already the fourth album by the band from the Isle of Man. They began with an extremely dark—yet successful—Dark-Wave style and gradually evolved toward a more Electro-driven sound. “Pop Noir” is therefore a perfect title for this release and a natural reflection of the band’s evolution.

The guitar remains a strong presence, but many tracks lean more heavily into Electronic territory. While on their first—and still exceptional—album I compared them to The Sisters Of Mercy, here you get an imaginary cross between The Cure’s most Pop-oriented moments, the soaring atmospheres of Trisomy 21, and powerful, uplifting choruses that at times recall The Mission. Mark E Moon channels the essence of 80s New/Dark-Wave and proves it once again. The vocals, delivered with passion, are complemented by tasteful female backing vocals that add further depth.

Personally, I prefer the band’s earlier, darker beginnings, but “Pop Noir” remains a strong, well-crafted album that I can wholeheartedly recommend to any fan of 80s-inspired music. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Ten Thousand Years”:

https://markemoon1.bandcamp.com/track/ten-thousand-years-2

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

