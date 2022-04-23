Irradiated With Sound – Confession (Album – ScentAir Records)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: The members of Russian duo Irradiated With Sound are already active for quite a long time. “Confession” however is their debut full-length album featuring eleven songs.

Content: Irradiated With Sound deals with a sweet approach of electro-Pop music. Moving in between danceable- and melancholic pieces, the work brings diversity in the tracklist. Sequences remind me of And One but globally speaking this band sounds much sweeter and softer. All lyrics have been sung in their Mother tongue.

+ + + : Irradiated With Sound doesn’t innovate although they bring a personal and sometimes intimate interpretation of Electro-Pop music. There’s an interesting twist between reverie and sadness. I prefer the most danceable tracks of the work and especially the sensual ones like “Like In A Dream”.

– – – : The work is enjoyable and well-produced but I’m missing some highlights.

Conclusion: A sweet and peaceful Electro-Pop composition made in Russia.

Best songs: “Like In A Dream”, “I’m Not Scared”, “Find Yourself”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Irradiated-With-Sound-IWS-110090638230295

Label: www.scent-air.com / www.facebook.com/ScentairRecords