Irradiated With Sound – Confession (Album – ScentAir Records)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: The members of Russian duo Irradiated With Sound are…
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: The members of Russian duo Irradiated With Sound are already active for quite a long time. “Confession” however is their debut full-length album featuring eleven songs.
Content: Irradiated With Sound deals with a sweet approach of electro-Pop music. Moving in between danceable- and melancholic pieces, the work brings diversity in the tracklist. Sequences remind me of And One but globally speaking this band sounds much sweeter and softer. All lyrics have been sung in their Mother tongue.
+ + + : Irradiated With Sound doesn’t innovate although they bring a personal and sometimes intimate interpretation of Electro-Pop music. There’s an interesting twist between reverie and sadness. I prefer the most danceable tracks of the work and especially the sensual ones like “Like In A Dream”.
– – – : The work is enjoyable and well-produced but I’m missing some highlights.
Conclusion: A sweet and peaceful Electro-Pop composition made in Russia.
Best songs: “Like In A Dream”, “I’m Not Scared”, “Find Yourself”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/Irradiated-With-Sound-IWS-110090638230295
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether