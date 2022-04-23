Irradiated With Sound – Confession (Album – ScentAir Records)

April 23, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: The members of Russian duo Irradiated With Sound are…

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: The members of Russian duo Irradiated With Sound are already active for quite a long time. “Confession” however is their debut full-length album featuring eleven songs.

Content: Irradiated With Sound deals with a sweet approach of electro-Pop music. Moving in between danceable- and melancholic pieces, the work brings diversity in the tracklist. Sequences remind me of And One but globally speaking this band sounds much sweeter and softer. All lyrics have been sung in their Mother tongue.

+ + + : Irradiated With Sound doesn’t innovate although they bring a personal and sometimes intimate interpretation of Electro-Pop music. There’s an interesting twist between reverie and sadness. I prefer the most danceable tracks of the work and especially the sensual ones like “Like In A Dream”.

– – – : The work is enjoyable and well-produced but I’m missing some highlights.

Conclusion: A sweet and peaceful Electro-Pop composition made in Russia.

Best songs: “Like In A Dream”, “I’m Not Scared”, “Find Yourself”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Irradiated-With-Sound-IWS-110090638230295

Label: www.scent-air.com / www.facebook.com/ScentairRecords


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Einstürzende Neubauten goes ahead with postponed 'Alles in Allem tour' re-baptized 'The Year Of The Tiger Tour 2022'

Einstürzende Neubauten goes ahead with postponed ‘Alles in Allem tour’ re-baptized ‘The Year Of The Tiger Tour 2022’

April 22, 2022 bernard
Lights A.M returns with 'Run Away' 2​-​track single and a beautiful video

Out now on Spotify: New ‘Run Away’ single by Norway’s indie electronic project Lights A.M

April 22, 2022 bernard
Penguin Café reissues 2011 album 'A Matter of Life' on vinyl in a remastered version

Penguin Café reissues 2011 album ‘A Matter of Life’ on vinyl in a remastered version

April 22, 2022 bernard
Putler

Increased backlash in Russia against anti-war musicians (meanwhile western bands play dead and pretend there is no war)

April 22, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Side-Line exclusive video premiere: A Perfect Error offers first video/single 'Straightline' from debut album 'Midnight Wire'

Side-Line exclusive video premiere: A Perfect Error offers first video/single ‘Straightline’ from debut album ‘Midnight Wire’

April 22, 2022 bernard