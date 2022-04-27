Eternal Basement & Juno Reactor – Inside The Upside Down (EP – Blue Room Sounds)
Background/Info: This EP resulted from the common efforts between Michael…
Genre/Influences: Ambient-Techno, Cinematic.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: This EP resulted from the common efforts between Michael Kohlbecker (Eternal Basement) and Ben Watkins (Juno Reactor).
Content: The work features 3 songs. With the exception of the second cut which sounds like a wink to Psy-Trance both cuts reveal a strong Cinematic appeal. The tracks have been progressively built up, revealing numerous effects while carried by low sound vibrations.
+ + + : I first of all salute the collaboration between 2 geniuses of the Electro/Trance scene. You clearly will recognize influences from both artists. “Beyond The Black Hole” is the ‘hardest cut from this collaboration and a perfect song for dancefloors. Both Cinematic songs have been meticulously built up and I especially like the final part of “Home” leading to an apotheosis.
– – – : The last song “Memory Vortex” is the single piece that couldn’t totally convince me and serves a bit as an antithesis after the brilliant “Beyond The Black Hole”.
Conclusion: A fascinating collaboration between two artists symbolizing the revival of Blue Room.
Best songs: “Beyond The Black Hole”, “Home”.
Rate: 8.
Artists: www.facebook.com/eternalbasement / www.ben-watkins.com / www.facebook.com/junoreactorofficial
Label: www.blueroomsounds.com / www.facebook.com/BlueRoomSounds
