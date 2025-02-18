Other-ed – Until All Are Free (Digital/CD Album – Scarsquare Recordings)
French artist Laurent Chopard has been involved in several musical projects, one of which is Other-Ed. Last year, he released the project’s second album on his own label.
Described as ‘Post-Industrial Synth-Pop’, the sound aligns well with this definition. “Until All Are Free” features ten tracks built on vintage Electro-Pop and Electro-Wave structures. The strong 80s influence shines through its cold, icy synths, lending the music an Industrial edge. As the album progresses, harder EBM elements gradually emerge, adding depth and intensity.
Chopard’s vocal timbre bears a resemblance to Ian Curtis, further amplifying the album’s 80s-inspired atmosphere. While it lacks a standout hit, “Until All Are Free” delivers a solid sequence of compelling and well-crafted songs. A project well worth keeping an eye on. (Rating:7½).
Listen to “Shadow Self Serenade”:
https://other-ed.bandcamp.com/track/shadow-self-serenade
