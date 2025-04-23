Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Experimental collective Osmium will release their self-titled debut album, due 20th June via Bristol (UK) based Invada Records. But out now already is a first single, “Osmium 1“.

“When we recorded this track, Rully was completely in a trance — he went somewhere and then came back,” says Sam Slater. “Likewise when we play this track live, every time I look up from the drums I see the audience totally locked in to Rully, pushed and pulled by the waves and intensity.”

You can already pre-order the album as well now.

<a href="https://osmiumosmium.bandcamp.com/album/osmium">OSMIUM by OSMIUM </a>

About Osmium

Osmium consists of 4 experimental music artists: Hildur Guðnadóttir (Icelandic composer behind “Chernobyl” and “Tár”), James Ginzburg (one-half of Emptyset and founder of Subtext Recordings), Sam Slater (sound designer and producer with deep ties to figures like Jóhann Jóhannsson and Ben Frost), and Rully Shabara (Senyawa).

For the recordings each member brought custom tools to the studio: Guðnadóttir plays the halldorophone, exploiting feedback loops as texture; Slater manipulates a self-oscillating drum built with KOMA Elektronik; Ginzburg constructed a booming, monocord-inspired device that churns out seismic pulses; and Shabara uses his voice mimicking machines.

