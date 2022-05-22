Orange Sector – The Work Is Done (Album – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: German EBM cult band Orange Sector strikes back with a new EP following their successful last opus “Alles Wird Gold”.

Content: “The Work Is Done” was one of the most noticeable songs from their last opus; pure old-school EBM reminding me of DAF but also Nitzer Ebb. Orange Sector accomplished a hard remix of the song while Rob Dust and Puppenjungz remixed it. You’ll also notice two remixes of “Angstmann” which is another song from the album and previously released as an EP-title track. One remix has been made by Kreign. “No Justice – No Peace” is one more song taken from “Alles Wird Gold” which has been transposed into a darker edit. The exclusive “Blood Brothers” is an extra-smashing cut of EBM.

+ + + : The EP will bring no surprises for the fans but it however confirms the leading status of the German EBM formation. This is solid and hard-danceable retro-EBM; no tricks but just a pure sound! “The Work Is Done” is a perfect mix of old DAF and Nitzer Ebb with this little extra personal touch on top. I also enjoyed the “Short Aggression Mix”. The previously unreleased “Blood Brothers” is a cool new song holding on to the ‘aggressivity’ of the album stuff.

– – – : Nothing that new, but the fans don’t need innovation!

Conclusion: “The Work Is Done” is an appropriate title for this new release by Orange Sector.

Best songs: “The Work Is Done”, “The Work Is Done – Short Aggression Mix”, “Blood Brothers”, “Angstmann – Angstfrau Club Mix”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/OrangeSector

Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690