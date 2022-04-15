The Savage Morality – Atrocity Decay (Album – The Savage Morality)
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Dark-Ambient, Experimental. Format: Digital, Cassette. Background/Info: Hailing from Bristol (UK) The Savage Morality…
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Dark-Ambient, Experimental.
Format: Digital, Cassette.
Background/Info: Hailing from Bristol (UK) The Savage Morality introduce themselves as a ‘collective of Industrial anarchists born from the ashes of the cassette underground.’ They already have several works and are now back with this new album featuring ten tracks.
Content: The first part of the album is clearly driven by good-old Industrial elements getting the listener back to the 80s. The tracks are mainly carried by strong Industrial percussion mixed with dark sounds and noises. You’ll notice vocal parts which are pretty spooky and rather sounding like an extra effect. The B-side sounds different and more into haunting Dark-Ambient.
+ + + : I like projects that are getting back to the early spirit of Industrial music. I think there are not enough artists bringing this original spirit back to life. I like the Industrial driven tracks of the work. There’s a strong balance between rhythm, dark electronic atmospheres and intriguing, freaky vocals;
– – – : The sound formula is a bit repetitive so the tracks are getting a bit predictable after a while.
Conclusion: The Savage Morality is pure Industrial underground and I can only but strongly recommend this project.
Best songs: “Cluster Reign”, “Spite”, “Wrath”, “Phantom Ruins”.
Rate: 7½.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether