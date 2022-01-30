One song. Two parts. Three languages: ‘Ich möchte Dinge bauen’

The Norwegian experimental/new-wave/electronica duo El/NeUe released a new single this week titled ‘Ich möchte Dinge bauen’ (‘I want to build things’).

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange) The Norwegian experimental / new-wave / electronica duo El/NeUe have released a new single this week titled “Ich möchte Dinge bauen” (“I want to build things”).

It’s is a two-part song, where the start is an electronics-based instrumental with heavy drums and soft guitar chords, which slides into part two with rhythm box, industrial-like drum loops, lots of synths and EL/NeUe’s characteristic dark vocals. The lyrics are sung in German, Norwegian and English, and is about what you want to accomplish in life.

EL / NeUe’s previous single ‘Det er ikke hos meg det brenner‘ was well received, and “Attention Please” with Eddie Carter on Nova Radio North East thought the song was “absolutely spectacular, a brilliant bit of industrial. You need to hear this music – it’s sensational.”

Do also check out this about their long overdue debut album ‘Krank’.

“Ich möchte Dinge bauen” can be found on several streaming services.


