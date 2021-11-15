‘Det er ikke hos meg det brenner’: dystopian EP from Norwegian duo EL/NeUe

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange / EL/NeUe press release)

The Norwegian duo EL/NeUe just released a new EP, and the title track ‘Det er ikke hos meg det brenner (It’s not my place that’s on fire)’ might be the darkest moment from EL/NeUe so far. The text is based on a poem by Simon Stranger, describing our indifference and ineptitude when the refugee camp in Moria were burning. The dystopian music is bass and noise oriented, while an old Roland SH2000 plays in the background.

The EP also contains four different remixes of the song ‘Ich bin Krank’ from the album ‘KRANK’, released June 2021.

First remix is Technomancer’s version, which in contrast to ‘Det er ikke hos meg det brenner’ is probably EL/NeUe’s most danceable and accessible piece of music so far.

Leo Avanti! has taken ‘Ich bin Krank’ apart and rebuilt it into an exciting and airy version called ‘Willkommen, Herr Doktor’.

Next is the synth-free version with lots of guitars and fuzz – the ‘Fuzzmix’.

There’s also the appropriately named ‘Covid 19 Delirium remix’ – mixed by EL/NeUe’s Askild Hagen just days before he was admitted to hospital and ended up in a respirator with a severe case of corona.

The last track of the EP is the ‘Mingomix’ version of ‘Det er ikke hos meg det brenner’ with less noise and bass and more tonal synths.

Check it out on Spotify: