Depeche Mode’s ‘Policy Of Truth’ gets slow remix treatment for ‘Death On The Nile’ OST

January 31, 2022

Coming up in the cinema’s near you is Kenneth Branagh’s “Death On The Nile” movie….
Coming up in the cinema’s near you is Kenneth Branagh’s “Death On The Nile” movie. For Depeche Mode fans this film will be somewhat extra interesting as it features a slow remix of “Policy Of Truth” from their 1990 album “Violator”. The remix is featured on the film’s OST.

“Death on the Nile” is based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. Produced by Branagh, Ridley Scott, Judy Hofflund and Kevin J. Walsh, the film is a follow-up to “Murder on the Orient Express” (2017) and stars Branagh returning as Hercule Poirot, along with Tom Bateman (also returning from the first film), Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright round out the ensemble cast.

Its release has been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and sexual abuse allegations against Hammer, since its original release date of December 20, 2020.

Here’s the full version.


