Ain Soph sees ‘Live at Piper 1986’ released as a limited edition digipak CD
Coming up by the end of February is the Ain Soph live album “Live at…
Coming up by the end of February is the Ain Soph live album “Live at Piper 1986” which comes in a limited edition of 616 copies in ecopak. This is the first ever official live performance of this legendary occult/esoteric band from Rome.
This 1986 concert features the band’s first Korg synthetizer and ritual percussions and was originally released as an audio tape. The material is now available for the first time in a digitally remastered sound qualilty.
Ain Soph formed in Rome in the early 1980’s and have been composing industrial-ambient soundtracks for their esoteric rituals. In 1988 they released their first LP, “Kshatriya”, blending neoclassical arrangements, noise and experimental sounds. At the beginning of the 1990’s, Ain Soph radically changed its musical direction, first releasing a collection of sacral-hymn songs, then exploring traditional folk music and psychedelic hard rock.
Below is a trailer from the live tape.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether