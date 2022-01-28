Ain Soph sees ‘Live at Piper 1986’ released as a limited edition digipak CD

Coming up by the end of February is the Ain Soph live album “Live at Piper 1986” which comes in a limited edition of 616 copies in ecopak. This is the first ever official live performance of this legendary occult/esoteric band from Rome.

This 1986 concert features the band’s first Korg synthetizer and ritual percussions and was originally released as an audio tape. The material is now available for the first time in a digitally remastered sound qualilty.

Ain Soph formed in Rome in the early 1980’s and have been composing industrial-ambient soundtracks for their esoteric rituals. In 1988 they released their first LP, “Kshatriya”, blending neoclassical arrangements, noise and experimental sounds. At the beginning of the 1990’s, Ain Soph radically changed its musical direction, first releasing a collection of sacral-hymn songs, then exploring traditional folk music and psychedelic hard rock.

Below is a trailer from the live tape.