Omega Attraktor – Fields Of Sorrow (Album – Subsist)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: “Fields Of Sorrow” is the third album released by the Swiss duo Ken Gubler – Oliver Jaeggi aka Omega Attraktor.

Content: The work features 6 cuts taking off in a rather Experimental way mixed with Ambient atmospheres. There’re also minimal sound treatments running through their work which are often repetitive like a warning signal. The work progressively evolves towards darker Ambient fields accomplished with analogue-like sound treatments. The tracks are pretty long, one even going over the 18 minute mark.

+ + + : The debut part of the work is the less interesting one so you’ve to be patient to get into this work. Once you’re listening to the third track things are starting to become more interesting. I like the minimalism running through “Distance Bells”, the disturbing sphere hanging over “Undulations” and “Art Two Part3” which is the final- and ultimate piece of the album revealing great sound treatments.

– – – : Both debut cuts aren’t really encouraging to go on listening so you need patience to discover the true potential of the project.

Conclusion: “Fields Of Sorrow” brings different influences together resulting in an atypical but appealing Electro/Experimental/Ambient sound.

Best songs: “Art Two Part3”, “Undulations”, “Distance Bells”, “Distance Sooth Denial”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: https://omegaattraktor.bandcamp.com

Label: https://subsist.bandcamp.com