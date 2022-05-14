Omega Attraktor – Fields Of Sorrow (Album – Subsist)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital. Background/Info: “Fields Of Sorrow” is the third album released by…
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Dark-Ambient.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: “Fields Of Sorrow” is the third album released by the Swiss duo Ken Gubler – Oliver Jaeggi aka Omega Attraktor.
Content: The work features 6 cuts taking off in a rather Experimental way mixed with Ambient atmospheres. There’re also minimal sound treatments running through their work which are often repetitive like a warning signal. The work progressively evolves towards darker Ambient fields accomplished with analogue-like sound treatments. The tracks are pretty long, one even going over the 18 minute mark.
+ + + : The debut part of the work is the less interesting one so you’ve to be patient to get into this work. Once you’re listening to the third track things are starting to become more interesting. I like the minimalism running through “Distance Bells”, the disturbing sphere hanging over “Undulations” and “Art Two Part3” which is the final- and ultimate piece of the album revealing great sound treatments.
– – – : Both debut cuts aren’t really encouraging to go on listening so you need patience to discover the true potential of the project.
Conclusion: “Fields Of Sorrow” brings different influences together resulting in an atypical but appealing Electro/Experimental/Ambient sound.
Best songs: “Art Two Part3”, “Undulations”, “Distance Bells”, “Distance Sooth Denial”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: https://omegaattraktor.bandcamp.com
Label: https://subsist.bandcamp.com
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether